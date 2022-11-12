Devils G Mackenzie Blackwood (knee) placed on IR

Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury.

Blackwood has a sprained MCL and is expected to miss three to six weeks. His IR designation is retroactive to Nov. 3.

The Devils recalled goalie Nico Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League in a corresponding transaction.

Blackwood, 25, is 4-2-0 with a 2.79 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage in seven starts this season.

He is 59-53-16 with eight shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 137 games (130 starts) over five NHL seasons, all with the Devils.

–Field Level Media