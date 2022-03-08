Devils dig out of hole to overcome Avalanche

Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist as the New Jersey Devils rallied from three goals down to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday night.

Nathan Bastian, Ty Smith, Damon Severson and Tomas Tatar also scored for New Jersey. Jesper Bratt had three assists, Jack Hughes had two assists and Nico Daws stopped 23 shots.

For Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon tallied a goal and two assists, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist each and Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves.

The game was tied late in the third period when the Devils went on the power play. Bastian made it 4-3 when he scored on Hughes’ rebound at 13:04. It was Bastian’s 10th goal of the season.

Kuemper came off for an extra skater, and Sharangovich scored into the empty net at 18:19 to seal it. It was his 14th goal of the season.

The Avalanche jumped out to an early lead when Daws’ save on Gabriel Landeskog’s shot went into the air and MacKinnon batted it into the net at 9:04 of the first period. It was his 19th goal of the season.

Colorado struck again on the power play later in the period. MacKinnon sent a pass across the zone to Rantanen, whose one-timer went in off the post at 14:27. It was his 27th goal of the season.

The Avalanche made it 3-0 when Makar scored on a rebound at 5:52 of the second period. It was his 21st goal of the season.

New Jersey then took control of the game. Tatar made it 3-1 when he skated down the right side and shot Jonas Siegenthaler’s rebound by Kuemper at 9:20. It was his 10th goal of the season.

A few minutes later, Smith stickhandled around the Colorado zone and then snuck a shot past Kuemper on the short side. It was his third goal of the season.

Severson got the Devils even on the power play at 17:21 of the second, when his shot from the point beat a screened Kuemper.

