4 ideal DeVante Parker trade scenarios from the Miami Dolphins

Former first-round pick Devante Parker could be the odd-man out with the Miami Dolphins following their blockbuster trade for fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

In addition to boasting one of the best all-around playmakers in the game, Miami also has stud youngster Jaylen Waddle to call its own. Meanwhile, the team just signed up-and-coming former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson during NFL free agency.

Now, likely the No. 4 wide receiver in South Beach, reports are surfacing that other teams have inquired about Parker’s availability.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald indicated that it’s unknown what the Fins plan to do with Parker. However, they are taking calls. Below, we look at four ideal trade scenarios for the former Louisville standout.

Related: Winners and losers from Tyreek Hill trade

Philadelphia Eagles add DeVante Parker to the mix

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia was bandied about as a potential destination for Hill before the list of teams in on his services dwindled to the New York Jets and Dolphins.

It makes a ton of sense. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman continues to search for another starter-caliber wide receiver opposite stud youngster DeVonta Smith. Despite his injury history and lack of consistency, Parker would be a cost-effective addition.

DeVante Parker contract: $5.65 million base salary in 2022; $6.7 million

Given how the NFL wide receiver market has played out over the past few weeks (hi, Christian Kirk), this is the definition of getting a productive player on the cheap. A move of this ilk also wouldn’t prevent Philadelphia from using one of its three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft on a wide receiver.

Related: 2022 NFL mock draft

San Francisco 49ers bring in depth behind two starters

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

49ers general manager John Lynch has pretty much hit the bargain bin during free agency this spring as the team prepares to offer stars Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa potential record-breaking extensions.

Fresh off a second appearance in the NFC Championship Game in three years, the 49ers are not in a great cap situation. They also lack draft capital stemming from the trade up for quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This is where Parker could come into play. As mentioned above, he has a relatively low cap hit for the 2022 season. He could likely also be had for a mere mid-round pick.

The idea of teaming Parker up with Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at wide receiver might be too hard for the 49ers to pass up on. Remember, the former first-round picks is two seasons removed from tallying 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

Related: 5 blockbuster NFL trades we’d still love to see this offseason

Green Bay Packers make move for DeVante Parker

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers’ wide receiver situation took a major hit following the blockbuster trade of Davante Adams. Heck, Marquez Valdes-Scantling just signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

We fully expect the Packers to address this need for Aaron Rodgers with one of their two first-round picks next month. However, adding multiple veterans has to be in the cards here.

Parker has displayed flashes of brilliance catching passes from mediocre quarterbacks in Miami. It stands to reason that he’d be even more productive with Rodgers tossing him the rock.

Related: Top 200 NFL free agents of 2022

Dallas Cowboys pull off DeVante Parker trade

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After trading Amari Cooper for pennies on the dollar and seeing the aforementioned Cedrick Wilson head fo Miami, Dallas lacks depth at wide receiver. Sure re-signing Michael Gallup to team up with CeeDee Lamb was big. But there’s not much behind those two on the depth chart.

We’re going to assume for a second that free-agent signing James Washington is not the answer to fill the No. 3 wide receiver role. The Cowboys also have a ton of needs outside of this position in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

Why not offer up a mid-round selection to Miami for someone who would immediately fill the third spot behind Lamb and Gallup?

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors