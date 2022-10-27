dev1ce officially returns to Astralis

Credit: Astralis

Astralis welcomed back Danish Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz on a multi-year contract, the organization announced Thursday.

Astralis had been working on a transfer for the 27-year-old Danish AWPer from Ninjas in Pyjamas for weeks.

With dev1ce in a starring role from 2016-21, Astralis won four international majors — including two in 2019: IEM Major and FACEIT Major.

He departed in April 2021 for a short-lived stint with Ninjas in Pyjamas. He left NiP in December 2021 and has not competed in any official matches in 2022, citing mental health issues.

“Everyone knows that I have been through a difficult period, but I’ve taken the time out that I needed to recover and find the best version of myself,” dev1ce said in a statement. “That only gives me extra motivation and I want to focus my energy on looking forward. I have found the desire and joy to play again — I’m excited to get back to doing what I love, contributing to the team and I can’t wait to get started.

“I am aware, expectations will probably be higher than what we can deliver off the bat, but I also know that the organization is very good at shutting out the noise and standing together.”

He will replace Asger “Farlig” Jensen on Astralis’ roster.

“For the first time in years, we do not have a big tournament just around the corner and no immediate pressure, so we take the time to do things right on and around the team – at the right time,” said Kasper Hvidt, Astralis’ director of sports.

“This also goes for his tournament comeback. Nicolai will step into the group and work with the coach and team immediately, and I am sure his presence will make a difference from day one.”

The all-Danish Astralis lineup currently consists of dev1ce, Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth, Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander, Benjamin “blameF” Bremer.

–Field Level Media