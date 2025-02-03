MLB rumor reveals if Detroit Tigers still in Alex Bregman sweepstakes after Jack Flaherty reunion

After signing one of the last big free agents still available, Detroit Tigers fans are wondering if they are out of their long-rumored chase for Houston Astros great Alex Bregman. Well, a new rumor has offered up a huge update on whether they could still sign the two-time All-Star.

The Tigers are just a couple of seasons removed from nearly losing 100 games. That is why their surprising turnaround this past season was one of the biggest stories in MLB. After winning 78 games in 2023, the club took another major leap forward by tallying 86 victories and reaching the playoffs in 2024.

Entering the offseason, there was a lot of hope in Detroit that the front office could make some bold moves to improve the roster. But while the club plays in a big city, the Tigers have always managed their payroll like a mid to small-market team. Looking for savvy and cost-effective ways to better their team.

However, they have spent a solid chunk of money this offseason. They gave former New York Yankees star Gleyber Torres a one-year prove-it deal worth $15 million. And did the same with one-time All-Star Alex Cobb. But they made their most notable signing of the winter on Monday. Inking Jack Flaherty to a two-year deal worth $35 million just months after trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For the last month, they have been linked to Astros legend Alex Bregman. A player who is surprisingly still available in free agency. But after giving Flaherty a deal that will pay him $25 million next season, it seems like signing Bregman is now unlikely. Well, Detroit Free-Press reporter Evan Petzold claims that may not be the case.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Detroit Tigers still trying to sign Alex Bregman

“The Tigers are still interested in Bregman after signing right-hander Jack Flaherty to a two-year, $35 million contract, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Free Press on Sunday night and Monday morning,” Petzold wrote.

Alex Bregman contract (Projection): Six years, $185 million

That is huge news considering the nine-year veteran is looking for a deal worth around $200 million. After trading Ryan Pressly late last month, the Astros are reportedly back in the hunt to bring Bregman back. However, since there has still been little movement, the opportunity is still available to Detroit to make one of the biggest splashes of the offseason.

