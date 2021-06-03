Detroit Tigers place Victor Reyes on IL, recall Derek Hill

May 24, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers left fielder Victor Reyes (22) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers placed outfielder Victor Reyes (left intercostal strain) on the 10-day injured list Thursday and recalled prospect Derek Hill from Triple-A Toledo.

Hill, who is hitting .355 through 21 games for the Mud Hens, is 0-for-1 in two games with the Tigers this season. He had one hit in 11 at-bats through 15 games last season for Detroit.

Among the organization’s top defensive outfielders, the 25-year-old Hill has been used as a late-game replacement and pinch runner.

At Toledo this season, in addition to his two home runs and 11 RBIs, Hill has four stolen bases, eight walks and 25 strikeouts.

The Tigers selected him at No. 23 overall in the 2014 draft, and he owns a lifetime .248 batting average, 25 home runs and 180 RBIs in 498 games in the minors.

Reyes, 26, has a .157 batting average, three walks and 25 strikeouts in 27 games in this year.

In 253 career games across four seasons — all with Detroit — Reyes holds a .259 average with nine homers and 55 RBIs to complement 28 stolen bases.

–Field Level Media