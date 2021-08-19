Detroit Tigers place Eric Haase (abdominal strain) on IL

Aug 12, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) and third baseman Jeimer Candelario (46) look back during a twelfth inning review against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers placed catcher Eric Haase on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

The move is retroactive to Monday. The Tigers had said Haase was battling lower back tightness, but he landed on the IL due to a right abdominal strain.

Haase, 28, is hitting .238 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 70 games this season.

Detroit acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau on Wednesday to split time with Grayson Greiner during Haase’s absence.

The Tigers activated outfielder Daz Cameron from the injured list to replace Haase on the roster.

Cameron, 24, went on the IL on July 7 with a sprained right toe. He is hitting .207 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four stolen bases in 18 games in 2021.

–Field Level Media