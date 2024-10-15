NFL insider links Detroit Lions to 2x Pro Bowl pass rusher

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

When you’re 4-1, as the Detroit Lions are, there aren’t many flaws. They have the NFL’s highest-scoring offense and a top-ten defense. Yet, after the NFL’s sack leader, Aidan Hutchinson, suffered a broken tibia in Week 6, the Lions’ eighth-ranked defense sprang a leak.

Naturally, a defense that averages the seventh-most sacks per game is expected to regress without their top performer for the rest of the season. That is, unless the Lions can find some worthy reinforcements.

Detroit Lions could emerge as a top contender for Haason Reddick trade

Aidan Hutchinson is a huge reason why the Detroit Lions have had so much success pressuring quarterbacks this season. His 7.5 sacks are by far the most on the Lions, with only Alim McNeill (2.5 sacks) having more than two sacks this season.

Meanwhile, after losing Hutchinson for the season, coach Dan Campbell said the team is “not in a hurry” to try bringing in outside help. The Lions did already sign defensive end Isaiah Thomas off the Browns’ practice squad, but he has just one career sack to his name. If the Lions want a more consistent option with more upside than the 2022 seventh-round pick, they could turn to the trade market.

One proven sack artist that’s long been available is Haason Reddick from the New York Jets. The Philadelphia Eagles traded the two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher to the Jets this offseason, but after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract adjustment, he decided to hold out and has yet to play a game.

Now, in the aftermath of Hutchinson’s injury, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentioned the Lions as an ideal trade fit for Reddick.

“Related to all of this is the Haason Reddick situation. Giving up a third-rounder for Adams—the Jets actually have two of those after a draft-day trade last year with the Detroit Lions—could put New York on the hunt to recoup the pick, and Reddick’s price in the spring was a third-round selection.



Reddick now has a window to seek a trade, and his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been at work on that. There are plenty of teams out there that could use pass rush help ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline (Detroit just joined that list). That said, Reddick won’t be a scheme fit for everyone, and his reputation for hunting sacks, particularly since he’s in a contract year, at the cost of his team, will make acquiring him a nonstarter for some. SI’s Albert Breer on Haason Reddick and the Lions

Reddick is 30 years old, but he’s had four consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks. He also led the NFL with five forced fumbles in 2022.

He could certainly help the Lions’ defense, but whether they’re willing to pay the price remains to be seen. If Detroit is interested, they have until the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline to reach an agreement.

