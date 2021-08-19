Detroit Lions great Leonard Thompson passes away

Jun 5, 2018; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions logo on the front of a podium before practice at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Thompson, who starred as multi-purpose player for the Detroit Lions over 175 games in the 1970s and 80s, has passed away at the age of 69. The team sent out its condolences Wednesday.

“We are saddened to learn this week of the passing of Lions legend Leonard Thompson, who played 12 seasons for the Lions from 1975-86,” the Lions sent out in a tweet. “In Lions history, Thompson is tied for 10th in career games played (175) and tied for fourth in career touchdown receptions (35). We extend our sympathies to the Thompson family.”

Thompson totaled 277 receptions for 4,682 yards in his career, adding 327 yards on the ground along with three rushing touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams.

An Oklahoma native, Thompson was drafted out of Oklahoma State by the Lions in the eighth round of the 1975 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media