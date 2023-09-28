Detroit Lions fan takeover continues at Lambeau Field for Green Bay Packers game

We saw a ton of Detroit Lions fans on hand for their Thursday Night Football season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Whether the fans played a bit role or not remains to be seen. But Detroit knocked off the defending Super Bowl champions in upset fashion to open the season.

Taking part in their second mid-week game of the season, the Lions are in Green Bay to face the Packers inside the famed Lambeau Field.

In what has to be considered a shocker, Lions fans have also taken to Green Bay in large numbers. Just check out the scene ahead of kickoff Thursday evening. It’s insane.

Another view shows how much blue is in the stands.

Lions fans are Road Warriors, picking up right where they left off in KC and last January! Kick off at 8PM on @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/DzLUxxFaZ6 — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 28, 2023

Lions fans have been waiting some time to cheer on a contender. This season’s iteration looks to be very much the part with Jared Goff leading a dynamic offense.

Detroit sits at 2-1 on the season and can take over sole possession of first place in an NFC North that will likely be between the two teams playing Thursday night. Both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings find themselves at 0-3 and pretty much already out of the division race.

The Lions have earned just three playoff appearances since the turn of the century and are without a postseason win since all the way back in 1991.