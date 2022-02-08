Washington Commanders’ Deshazor Everett turns himself in on involuntary manslaughter charges

It was back in December that Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car accident in Loudoun County. At that point, there wasn’t a ton of information regarding a tragedy that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters.
We now have more information on this. It’s not great.
According to Deshazor Everett’s attorney, the former Texas A&M star turned himself into authorities on Tuesday after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the young woman.
“Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter. Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond. Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation.”Statement from Deshazor Everett attorney (Feb. 8, 2022)
Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office noted back in December that Everett was driving home on a rural road when his car left the right side of the roadway while striking several trees and rolling over. Everett was injured in the incident while his girlfiend, a Las Vegas native, was killed.
Then, late last month, local authorities served search warrants in the case a way to decide whether Everett should be cited for the accident. Obviously, more information has come out since then regarding the deadly accident.
Following the accident itself, Everett’s attorney released a statement mourning the loss of his girlfriend while referring to an ongoing investigation as a way to avoid further comment.
“While Mr. Everett continues to mourn the loss of his girlfriend, he is cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation,” attorney Kaveh Noorshad said in a statement to WTOP in D.C. “We have no further comment at this time.”
For his part, Deshazor Everett sent out a social media post last month detailing the grief he’s going through right now.
There’s no further information on what led to the accident. We’ll obviously have more on that when more info comes out.
An undrafted free agent back in 2015, the 29-year-old Deshazor Everett has appeared in 89 games (17 starts) while recording 170 tackles and two interceptions. He last appeared in a game back on December 21, days before the fatal accident.