NFL executives, agents weigh in on the future of Deshaun Watson’s NFL career

The Cleveland Browns swung for the fences in 2022 with the blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade, giving up three first-round picks and making him one of the highest-paid NFL players ever. As Cleveland now considers using the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback, there are doubts about Watson’s future in pro football.

Watson, age 29, will miss the entire 2025 NFL season after undergoing a second surgery to repair his torn Achilles. While he is staying on the Browns roster this fall, the team is expected to move on from him in 2026 as a post-June 1 cut designation.

Deshaun Watson contract (Spotrac): $35.971 million cap hit in 025, $80.716 million cap hit in 2026, $2.5723 million in dead money for 2027

By that point, the three-time Pro Bowl selection should be relatively healthy when he hits the open market. However, just a few years removed from being one of the best quarterbacks in football, Watson’s NFL career could already be over.

Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN spoke to NFL agents and executives regarding Watson’s future in the league. Even after Cleveland releases him next season, many inside the league doubt that Watson will get another opportunity with a new team.

“If released, I don’t see anyone picking him up and then, down the road, the question will be, will he take low-QB money? Would he even be motivated to play at that point?” Anonymous NFC executive on Deshaun Watson’s future in the NFL

Deshaun Watson stats (ESPN): 9-10 record, 61.2% completion rate, 3,365 passing yards, 19-12 TD-INT, 6.0 yards per attempt, 80.7 QB rating, 177.1 pass ypg as Cleveland Browns starting QB in 19 games

However, that opinion isn’t shared by everyone. One agent who spoke with Oyefusi shared his belief that Watson’s previous success with the Houston Texans could land him a shot with another club.

“The league is forgiving with quarterbacks that have exhibited high-level talent. There is a shortage of good QB play. That’s why I think a team could take a chance on him if he proves healthy. Some owners could have a problem with that because of the past, but not all.” NFL agent on why Deshaun Watson might get another chance with a team in 2026

Watson will be 30 years old in 2026 and coming off multiple procedures on his Achilles. Even before the season-ending injury, he was the worst starting quarterback in the NFL from 2022-’24.

The Browns coaching staff even made adjustments to its offense to try and tailor it to Watson, efforts that produced underwhelming results. While he did play at an elite level in 2020. – 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 112.4 QB rating – that will have been over five years ago by the time Watson returns.

Watson will go through NFL free agency in 2026 with multiple quarterback-needy teams likely not even considering him. Between his league-worst play over the last three seasons and the dozens of sexual misconduct allegations he’s faced, it’s more likely than not that he’ll never play in the NFL again.