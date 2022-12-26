WATCH: Derwin James ejected for knockout hit on Colts’ Ashton Dulin

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Derwin James and the Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in a game that has playoff implications for the ‘Bolts. A win and Justin Herbert clinches his first postseason appearance since entering the league as the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Considering the Chargers are taking on the Colts, who have the fifth-worst record in the NFL, winning the game shouldn’t be a major hurdle.

Derwin James’ hit leads to ejection

Coming into the game as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers found themselves deep into the second quarter, with just over five minutes left in the frame, leading by just seven points.

It was then when Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James collided with Colts receiver Ashton Dulin on a second-and-two with a hit that could be heard from a mile away.

James led with his helmet, striking Dulin, and it certainly broke up the pass, but it also left both players injured. Adding insult to injury, the Chargers received a 15-yard penalty on the play, and James was ejected from the game.

The hit that got Chargers’ S Derwin James ejected: pic.twitter.com/uBZFD88sjg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2022

James’ night is done after accruing three tackles, an interception, and a pass deflection. Dulin’s night appears to be done as well, as the ESPN broadcast noted the 25-year-old wideout has been ruled out with a concussion.

James was recently named to the AFC Pro Bowl Games, and his absence is certainly a big loss for this Chargers defense. Backup safety Alohi Gilman replaced James on coach Brandon Staley’s defense.

