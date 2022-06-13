Baltimore Ravens’ Derek Wolfe undergoes second hip surgery, career seemingly in question

Former Denver Broncos star edge rusher Derek Wolfe joined the rival Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2020 season. This came after Wolfe spent eight years in Mile High.

From Baltimore’s perspective, adding a consisently good pass rusher to its 3-4 scheme seemed to make sense.

Thus far, it has not panned out for either side. It’s also now looking like the 32-year-old Wolfe could be jeopardy of not playing another snap in the NFL.

Wolfe took to social media on Monday to report that he has undergone yet another surgery on his troubled hip — his second this year alone.

As Ravens insider Jamison Hensley of ESPN notes, said post included the caption “we’re going to try to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life.”

Ravens DE Derek Wolfe announces he underwent a second hip surgery.



His $2M salary this year is fully guaranteed.



“We’re going to try to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life,” Wolfe said on IG. pic.twitter.com/RgR822XMwM — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 13, 2022

This certainly does seem like Wolfe’s career is in jeopardy based on what he had to write. Remember, the former second-round pick from Cincinnati missed the entire 2021 campaign with a back injury.

Related: Baltimore Ravens schedule and game-by-game predictions

Derek Wolfe could be done with the Baltimore Ravens and the NFL in general

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Back in March, Wolfe tweeted out that he “fully intends on coming back this season.” However, that was before his latest hip surgery. It was also just a couple weeks ago that a post made its rounds on social showing Wolfe carrying a 300-pound bear on his ack during a hunting trip in Wyoming. Again, that was before his most-recent surgery.

Wolfe has been a topic of disussion around Owings Mills leading up to training camp. That includes those close to the organization openly questioning his future in Baltimore.

“His status seems very much up in the air. He missed last season with a back issue and underwent hip surgery after the season. He’s been training and rehabbing on his own throughout the offseason, so it’s difficult to predict if he’ll be ready to play this season.” Garrett Downing of the Ravens’ official website on Derek Wolfe (June 1, 2022)

Playing under a three-year, $12 million deal he signed back in April of last year, Wolfe is set to count $3.8 million against the cap in 2022. If Baltimore were to release him, the team would save $1.8 million. Obviously, any potential retirement would change the dynamics here.

Derek Wolfe stats (2012-20): 350 tackles (52 for loss), 81 QB hits, 34 sacks

Baltimore signed veteran Brent Urban earlier this offseason as security. He played with the Ravens from 2015-2018– starting all 16 games his final season with the team. Urban suited up in just six games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

For the Ravens, it’s all about depth. Calais Campbell, Odafe Oweh and rookie David Ojabo are considered their top edge pass rushers heading into training camp. Some clarity on the Derek Wolfe situation might force Baltimore to add another veteran as the summer continues.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors