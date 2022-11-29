YES Network eyeing Derek Jeter for the broadcast booth in 2023

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was responsible for plays that created some of the most memorable calls by broadcasters in recent MLB history. Now, the future Hall of Famer is viewed as a potential candidate to join the broadcast booth.

Jeter, age 48, resigned from the Miami Marlins’ chief executive officer position after holding it for more than four years. Part of the ownership group that bought the franchise, the MLB legend also sold off his 4% stake in the club.

While he is currently focused on other business ventures, there remains plenty of interest in Jeter’s return to baseball. While that might not be as a top executive, he is reportedly being targeted for a different position.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES Network is making a run at adding Jeter to its broadcast booth for the 2023 season. It wants to pair him with Don Mattingly, adding two of the most beloved figures in Yankees’ history to strengthen the network.

“You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly, if there is a place for them in your universe, you find a way to make it work. We haven’t had any in-depth discussion with either. If they are A) available and B) interested, you probably at least have to have a conversation.” YES president of programming and production John Filippelli to The Post regarding Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly

Good chemistry between broadcasters is one of the most important elements for success. It’s likely part of the reason why YES Network is targeting both Mattingly and Jeter, given they worked together for years in Miami. Mattingly also played for the Yankees in Jeter’s first season and was on the staff from 2004-’07.

Unfortunately for Yankees fans hoping to hear the voice of one of the all-time great shortstops, it seems unlikely to happen. Marchand writes that many view Jeter joining the booth as a long shot, in large part because he hasn’t shown much interest in being a broadcaster.

YES Network added Carlos Beltran and Cameron Maybin to its broadcasting team in 2022, but it wants to make changes. As for Paul O’Neill, The Post notes that he would need to return to the booth if his contract is renewed. The network is also working on bringing back studio analyst Jack Curry, whose contract is up.

Amid all the focus on the Yankees’ offseason and whether or not Aaron Judge will return, it’s clear that YES Network could also be facing a massive overhaul before the 2023 season.