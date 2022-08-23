Bettors supporting Derek Carr to lead the NFL in passing yards in 2022

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has provided Derek Carr with a plethora of weapons to help the recently-extended quarterback improve under center.

Most notably, the addition of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams figures to play a huge role as Vegas looks to earn a second consecutive playoff appearance with first-year head coach Josh McDaniels calling the shots.

This has led to Carr finding himself as a favorite among bettors to lead the NFL in passing yards for the 2022 season, per BetMGM.

According to the site, Carr is minus +1000 to top the league in that category. He’s behind the likes of Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow in that category.

With that said, Carr is also leading NFL QBs in percentage of the bets at 21.3%. It’s a clear indication that those wagering on the league this season believe Carr is going to put up some huge numbers. Here’s a look at the percentages and where each starting QB stands atop the list.

Projecting Derek Carr stats for the 2022 NFL season

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leaves the field after the Raiders defeated the Jaguars in the 2022 Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Confidence is sky high for Carr and his Raiders heading into Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. McDaniels seems to have changed the culture in Vegas following the Jon Gruden drama from a season ago. His offense also seems to fit what Carr likes to do on the field. This is to say, a timing-based passing game that focuses on intermediate passes and yards after the catch.

The presence of Davante Adams is going to help big time. Carr’s former Fresno State teammate tallied 238 receptions for 2,927 yards in his final two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Adams, 29, is also apparently showing out during training camp in Henderson.

Out of all the training camp practices I’ve seen since 2018, Davante Adams today was the best for any wide receiver. The things he was doing were downright ridiculous. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 23, 2022

With star tight end Darren Waller also in the mix, Carr is set up to have a career season. His previous best performance came back in 2015 when the former second-round pick threw 32 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He also put up a career-best 4,804 passing yards a season ago.

Derek Carr projected stats (2022): 68% completion, 5,055 yards, 34 TD, 13 INT

We’ll see whether Carr and his Raiders can live up to expectations early in the season with games against the Chargers, Cardinals, Titans Broncos and Chiefs to open things up.