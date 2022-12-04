Derek Carr, Davante Adams lead Raiders past Chargers

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected on two long scoring passes in the third quarter to help the Las Vegas Raiders rally for a 27-20 win against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Adams caught eight passes for 177 yards and the two third-quarter touchdowns. Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 28 of 47 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown.

Herbert found Keenan Allen on fourth-and-12 for a 35-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-20 with 8:34 left in the game.

The Chargers got the ball back at their 9-yard line with 5:12 remaining but were stopped on downs at the Las Vegas 42 with 2:42 left, and the Raiders held on for their third straight win.

The Chargers (6-6) took a 13-10 lead into the break, but fumbled on the opening drive of the second half.

The Raiders (5-7) quickly capitalized when Carr hit Adams on a 31-yard touchdown strike to move Las Vegas ahead 17-13.

After a missed field goal by the Chargers, Carr and Adams hooked up again on a flea flicker that went for a 45-yard touchdown, giving Las Vegas a 24-13 lead with 10:53 left in the third.

Daniel Carlson tacked on a 25-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 27-13 with 14:49 left in the game.

Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead with 5:07 left in the opening quarter.

The Chargers extended the lead to 10-0 on a 37-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker with 11:37 left in the second quarter.

Josh Jacobs, who rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards on 33 carries in a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, scored on a 20-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 10-7 with 7:52 left in the first half.

Jacobs finished with 144 rushing yards on 26 carries and the touchdown.

Carlson booted a 55-yard field goal to tie the score 10-10 with 2:17 left in the opening half.

Dicker kicked a 37-yarder to move Los Angeles back ahead 13-10 with 27 seconds left in the half.

