DePaul ends skid, hands Georgetown 17th straight setback

Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward Brandon Johnson (35) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 25 points and led a late surge as DePaul snapped a four-game losing streak and extended the program-record losing streak of Georgetown to 17 games in a 68-65 Big East win Thursday night in Washington, D.C.

Freeman-Liberty scored 11 of his points in the final eight minutes as the Blue Demons rallied from a five-point deficit in the second half. With a minute left, Freeman-Liberty gave DePaul a 66-65 lead with a driving shot high off the glass. With 30 seconds left, he added two free throws to provide the final margin.

Yor Anei contributed 11 points and seven rebounds while Nick Ongenda added 11 points as DePaul (13-14, 4-13 Big East) completed a regular-season sweep of Georgetown.

In the final minute, Georgetown (6-21, 0-16) missed five 3-point tries. The Hoyas were led by Aminu Mohammed, who had 18 points and nine rebounds. Donald Carey added 12 of his 15 points in the second half.

The Blue Demons won despite the absence of David Jones, who was sidelined by an ankle injury. The last time the teams met, Jones wrecked the Hoyas with the first triple-double in program history in an 82-74 win on Feb. 9.

DePaul was up 62-55 with 3:56 left before Georgetown went on a 9-1 run highlighted by a step-back 3-pointer by Jalin Billingsley, which gave the Hoyas a 64-63 lead with 2:15 to go. But it would be the final field goal of the night for Georgetown.

Georgetown was up 16-15 midway through the first half before DePaul went on a 12-0 sprint highlighted by 3-pointers by Jalen Terry and Philmon Gebrewhit. Ongenda added four free throws as DePaul grabbed a 27-16 lead.

But the Hoyas answered with consecutive 3-pointers from Billingsley and Carey as Georgetown closed the deficit to 30-26 at the break.

Then at the start of the second half, Wilson powered for a three-point play and Dante Harris scored on a driving layup to give Georgetown a 31-30 lead.

–Field Level Media