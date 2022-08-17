Former heavyweight king Deontay Wilder returns on Oct. 15 at Barclays Center

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best heavyweights of the last decade, Deontay Wilder, is set to make his return to the ring for the first time since coming up short in his trilogy bout against division great Tyson Fury.

It has been a long time since the world has seen the “Bronze Bomber” enter the squared circle to go to war in the sweet science. However, the wait is finally over, and it was announced on Wednesday that the former WBC heavyweight champion will be back in action on October 15 inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in an explosive 12-round WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator between ferocious punchers in the main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, Oct. 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a Premier Boxing Champions event.” TGB Promotions Press release on wilder’s return

Who is Deontay Wilders next opponent, Robert Helenius?

Inside New York City’s second-best arena, Wilder will be taking on Swedish veteran Robert Helenius. The fighter competing out of Finland is two years older than the American, at 38, and is a former IBF inter-continental heavyweight champion. He has won his last three bouts, all by technical knockout, including a win at Barclays Center in 2020.

While he has a strong record at 31-3, with 20 career knockouts, this is definitely a tune-up fight for Wilder. “The Nordic Nightmare” is a solid European fighter who certainly has the type of power that deserves respect, but this is a booking built to re-introduce the former champion to a big stage and set up a highlight-reel finish.

Deontay Wilder has not fought since October of last year. After taking part in a legendary split-draw scrap against Fury in 2018, the Alabama native has split his last four fights. The last two were knockout losses to Fury.

Pre-sale tickets to Wilder vs Helenius take place Thursday at 10 AM ET, with tickets going on sale to the public the following day.