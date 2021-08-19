Denver Nuggets re-sign forward JaMychal Green

May 27, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets power forward JaMychal Green (0) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (11) during the first half of game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets have re-signed power forward JaMychal Green to a multi-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not released Thursday.

Green, 31, averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest in 58 games (five starts) for Denver last season, his first with the Nuggets.

The seven-year veteran has appeared in 420 career games (157 starts) for San Antonio, Memphis, the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver, holding career averages of 8.1 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

–Field Level Media