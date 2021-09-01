Denver Broncos waive running back Royce Freeman

Aug 14, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) runs the ball as Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (29) moves in for the tackle during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos released their former starting running back Royce Freeman on Wednesday after making two waiver claims earlier in the day.

Freeman started eight games as a rookie after the Broncos selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Broncos also waived defensive lineman Jonathan Harris after claiming defensive back Mike Ford and running back Nate McCrary off waivers.

Freeman ran for 521 yards and five touchdowns in eight starts in 2018 but then bounced down the depth chart with the emergence of Phillip Lindsay and the acquisition of Melvin Gordon last season.

Lindsay is gone but the Broncos signed Mike Boone in the offseason and traded up to select Javonte Williams in this year’s NFL draft.

Freeman, 25, rushed for 1,187 yards and eight TDs in 46 games in Denver.

