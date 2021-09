Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Micah Kiser (59) against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are signing inside linebacker Micah Kiser off of the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad, according to multiple reports.

With Josey Jewell headed to injured reserve, the Broncos are looking for some depth at the linebacker spot.

Kiser played 17 special teams snaps in the Rams’ win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He started nine games for the Rams in 2020, making 77 tackles and forcing one fumble.

–Field Level Media