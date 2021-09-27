Denver Broncos’ KJ Hamler (torn ACL) out for season

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (1) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL, head coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday.

The second-year wideout was injured trying to catch a pass in the second quarter of the unbeaten Broncos’ 26-0 home victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Hamler, 22, made one grab for 28 yards against the Jets and tallied five catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns in three games this season.

A 2020 second-round pick, Hamler started four of his 13 games as a rookie and finished with 30 receptions for 381 yards and three scores. He also rushed nine times for 40 yards.

The Broncos (3-0) already were missing wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) heading into Sunday’s Week 4 game with the visiting Baltimore Ravens (2-1).

