Denver Broncos star suffers possible season-ending injury, gets carted off practice field

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered an injury on Thursday that has some wondering if the team has incurred another season-ending injury to their wide receiver corps. this summer.

There is a solid amount of pressure on new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson heading into the new season. The organization gave Wilson a massive contract after trading for him in 2022, and he will need to live up to it after having a disastrous showing last year. Payton was also traded for and the one-time Super Bowl-winning coach was brought in to fix the offense and the future Hall-of-Famer.

If they are expected to improve in 2023, Wilson will need the help of the skills players on the Broncos offense. Unfortunately, the team lost up-and-coming receiver Tim Patrick earlier this month due to a torn Achilles. Now it seems they have serious concerns about the availability of their top receiver heading into Week 1 of the season.

Jerry Jeudy stats (2022): 67 catches, 972 receiving yards, 6 TD

Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy carted off field after suffering leg injury

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, reports stated that Jerry Jeudy went down with an apparent leg injury during Denver’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. The 24-year-old had to be carted off the field and it is unclear at this time what the specific injury was. Although there is speculation it could be a hamstring issue.

While a hamstring injury could put Jeudy of missing the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, it would be a far better outcome than a significant injury to the receiver’s knee or ankle.

Jeudy is the WR1 on the current Denver Broncos depth chart and would be a huge loss for the offense if he misses a noteworthy amount of time in the 2023 NFL regular season.