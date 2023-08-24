Denver Broncos star suffers possible season-ending injury, gets carted off practice field

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered an injury on Thursday that has some wondering if the team has incurred another season-ending injury to their wide receiver corps. this summer.
There is a solid amount of pressure on new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson heading into the new season. The organization gave Wilson a massive contract after trading for him in 2022, and he will need to live up to it after having a disastrous showing last year. Payton was also traded for and the one-time Super Bowl-winning coach was brought in to fix the offense and the future Hall-of-Famer.
Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!
If they are expected to improve in 2023, Wilson will need the help of the skills players on the Broncos offense. Unfortunately, the team lost up-and-coming receiver Tim Patrick earlier this month due to a torn Achilles. Now it seems they have serious concerns about the availability of their top receiver heading into Week 1 of the season.
- Jerry Jeudy stats (2022): 67 catches, 972 receiving yards, 6 TD
Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy carted off field after suffering leg injury
On Thursday, reports stated that Jerry Jeudy went down with an apparent leg injury during Denver’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. The 24-year-old had to be carted off the field and it is unclear at this time what the specific injury was. Although there is speculation it could be a hamstring issue.
While a hamstring injury could put Jeudy of missing the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, it would be a far better outcome than a significant injury to the receiver’s knee or ankle.
Jeudy is the WR1 on the current Denver Broncos depth chart and would be a huge loss for the offense if he misses a noteworthy amount of time in the 2023 NFL regular season.