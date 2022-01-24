3 Denver Broncos head coach finalists reportedly emerging

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos coaching search to replace Vic Fangio is drawing to a close with three candidates reportedly emerging to become the next head coach.

Denver fired Fangio on January 9, recognizing the need for a new leader after three consecutive losing seasons. While the search is made more complicated due to uncertainty at the ownership level, the best NFL coaching candidates all met with the Broncos.

The franchise has interviewed 10 candidates, most recently discussing the vacancy with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. With the first rounds of meetings done, Denver is poised to move forward into a critical stage of its coaching search.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dan Quinn and Kevin O’Connell are the three finalists to become the Denver Broncos coach. The organization will conduct its second round of interviews this week.

Background on Denver Broncos coaching finalists

Quinn immediately emerged as the favorite and received an interview request hours after Denver fired Fangio. The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator is responsible for one of the most impressive unit turnarounds in the 2021 season.

Universally respected by both players, coaches and executives, Quinn always seemed likely to become a head coach again. While he was fired by the Atlanta Falcons after the 2020 season, his leadership, defensive acumen and willingness to listen to those around him make him a quality coach. If he gets the job, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy could join as offensive coordinator.

Speaking of the Packers, Hackett serves as the offensive coordinator for one of the NFL’s best offenses. While Matt LaFleur often calls plays, quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered glowing praise of Hackett’s football IQ and his communication skills last offseason.

O’Connell, the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator, would join a growing list of hires from the Sean McVay coaching tree. But he might be at a disadvantage among the three Denver Broncos finalists, because he is the only coach whose team is still in the playoffs and thus preventing him from taking the job.

