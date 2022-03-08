Denver Broncos expected to pivot to Russell Wilson after Aaron Rodgers re-signing

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Well, I suppose there goes the perfect plot the Denver Broncos had been setting up now that Aaron Rodgers re-upped for another four seasons in Green Bay. The Broncos have been left in the dust, once again. Since Rodgers is no longer an option, general manager George Paton is likely to put the squeeze on trying to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Broncos beat writer Mike Klis, Wilson is most likely to be the next best option for the Broncos with the top option officially off the market.

Hackett's familiarity w/Love will link speculation to Broncos. But Broncos will aim higher. Russell Wilson the expected next attempt.

Hackett/Paton weren't Broncos when Lock drafted in 2019 but he played well in Scangarello offense, which is same as Hackett offense. #9sports https://t.co/6DklQpdBNU March 8, 2022

Russell Wilson would be nice consolation prize for Denver Broncos

While he may not be a four-time NFL MVP, Russ does have a Super Bowl ring and he may just be the next best player available (not that Rodgers ever was). And there’s no guarantee Wilson can be had either.

Ultimately, it’s up to the nine-time Pro Bowl QB himself, as he has a no-trade clause and can decide where he’d like to play next.

Still, if Wilson truly does want to leave Seattle, the Broncos would appear to be a great landing spot, depending on what they’d have to part with in any potential trade.

The Seahawks don’t have a first-round selection in April’s draft, meanwhile, Denver’s ninth selection probably looks pretty good for a team in desperate need of improvement on defense. Yet, without Russ, maybe that need isn’t as great as determining their next QB.

With rumors of Von Miller wanting to return to Mile High, Russ just might warm up to the idea of heading to the AFC West, pairing up with another Super Bowl champion. While we won’t get to see Nathaniel Hackett and AR12 reunite in a new location, it might still be a fun offseason for Broncos fans after all.

