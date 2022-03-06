Denver Broncos still ‘all in’ on Aaron Rodgers trade

The Denver Broncos’ quarterback situation remains a point of contention following yet another non-playoff season.

General manager George Paton is said to be going big-game hunting to find a replacement for stopgap Teddy Bridgewater under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

That has included Denver being linked to two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers on a near never-ending loop over the past several weeks.

With Rodgers likely set to make a decision on his future within the next few days, another report is surfacing about Denver’s interest in the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that the Denver Broncos are still all in on acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Paton has been chasing after Rodgers for the past calendar year. The decision to hire Hackett added another layer to this. Denver’s new head coach served as Rodgers’ offensive coordinator with Green Bay over the past three seasons.

As for the 38-year-old Rodgers, he’s reportedly deciding between four teams. In addition to the Packers and Broncos, that list includes the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

Denver Broncos QB situation and Aaron Rodgers

Denver has not had a true franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season. It has led to a lack of relevance in Mile High over the past half-decade or so. Denver last made the playoffs back in 2015, Manning’s final season. It is coming off a fifth consecutive losing season.

If Rodgers were to request a trade, Denver makes the most sense. His built-in relationship with Hackett coupled with the Broncos’ roster construction adds another layer to this. Denver is a good quarterback away from contention in the AFC.

The question then becomes what it might cost these Denver Broncos to acquire Rodgers. Said compensation would likely come in the form of multiple first-round picks, other draft capital and at least one young starter.

Rodgers was absolutely brilliant with Green Bay last season, completing 69% of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

His relationship with Green Bay has been souring over the past couple years. It started with the Packers drafting fellow quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The direction of the organization after yet another postseason failure has added another layer to this.

