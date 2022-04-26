Denny Hamlin ordered to undergo sensitivity training

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin has been ordered by NASCAR to undergo sensitivity training after he put up a social-media post considered offensive.

Hamlin directed a post toward fellow driver Kyle Larson on Monday that featured a clip making fun of a female Asian driver. Hamlin superimposed Larson’s name over the character.

Larson was born in the United States but his mother is Japanese-American.

Hamlin deleted the post Monday night after drawing criticism.

“I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments. It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize,” Hamlin said.

NASCAR said it informed Hamlin on Tuesday about the expectation that he immediately start a sensitivity course.

Hamlin’s post was related to Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega, Ala., when Hamlin took objection to Larson’s late-race maneuvers.

Larson’s actions caused Kurt Busch to crash and also affected Bubba Wallace. Both Busch and Wallace drive for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Hamlin.

Toyota, which has an affiliation with Hamlin, also issued a statement on Tuesday.

“We have spoken with Denny Hamlin regarding his tweet from yesterday. Toyota supports NASCAR’s decision to mandate sensitivity training for Denny and we will all move forward together.”

–Field Level Media