4 best landing spots for DeMarcus Lawrence in 2022

After refusing a pay cut from the Dallas Cowboys, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence faces an uncertain future in Texas. Even in an NFL free agency period loaded with edge rushers, there would be plenty of teams coveting the 6-foot-3 edge rusher.

Just three years removed from signing a $105 million contract extension, Lawrence is staring down the possibility of becoming one of the top NFL cap casualties. While his overall production is slipping – 14.5 sacks in his last 39 games – he remains an impact defender.

The Cowboys might try and keep Lawrence, but a lack of cap flexibility makes it extremely challenging to sing their top free-agent talents (Michael Gallup, Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz) and their 2022 draft class. As a result, trading Lawrence or cutting him outright are very realistic outcomes.

Let’s examine the best potential landing spots for DeMarcus Lawrence.

Los Angeles Chargers land DeMarcus Lawrence

The Los Angeles Chargers have money to burn this offseason and want a strong edge defender to pair on the opposite side of Joey Bosa. Improving the pass rush is obviously part of that goal, but Los Angeles should put even more emphasis on improving against the run. The Chargers allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (138.9) this past season, they need Lawrence.

DeMarcus Lawrence stats (2021): 7 QB hits, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks

On the surface, Lawrence’s numbers don’t look impressive. However, Pro Football Focus credits him with 14 stops and a 93.2 grade against the run this past season. He excels at sealing off the edge and disengaging from blockers, getting around to bring down the ball carrier. Los Angeles would also get a player who could do plenty of damage with opponents focused on trying to contain Bosa. Plus, Lawrence might have a shot at competing for a Super Bowl with a Justin Herbert-led team.

Indianapolis Colts strengthen their defensive line

Following the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Indianapolis Colts can’t keep relying on coaching to make everything work. There is a strong trio on the defensive line with Kwity Paye, Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner. With that acknowledged, this defense still finished with the second-lowest pressure rate (18.1%) in the NFL last year.

It’s possible Lawrence is no longer the Pro Bowl player we saw from 2017-’18, responsible for 25 sacks. However, it’s far more likely his box-score stats slipped because teams shifted all of their attention towards him and Dallas lacked complementary edge rushers. Keep in mind, Lawrence still recorded 34 hurries in 2020 and he finished this past season ranked as PFF’s fourth-best defensive end. If he becomes available, the Colts must use their resources to try and land him.

Denver Broncos make a free-agent splash

Already planning to pursue Von Miller, the Denver Broncos might have a shot at repeating some history. Dallas released pass rusher DeMarcus Ware on March 11, 2014, after he refused a pay cut. Just a few days later, the Cowboys’ legend joined the Broncos. Fast forward to 2022, we could see a similar outcome.

Keep in mind, Ware was a lot older than Lawrence when he signed and he still provided 20 quarterback hits and 10 sacks in his first season. This time around, Denver would land a motivated player still in the prime of his career. It would also mean moving to a region Lawrence is familiar with, considering he played for the Boise State Broncos.

If Denver can’t land Aaron Rodgers, it will pour all of its resources into building the best defense possible. Considering this team has a pressing need for a top defensive end, someone who can mentor Bradley Chubb, Lawrence might be the perfect fit.

DeMarcus Lawrence contract: $27 million cap hit (2022), $29 million cap hit (2023)

DeMarcus Lawrence joins Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks finally have a lot of cash to spend and it’s going to result in their defense being overhauled. Every aspect of this unit needs an injection of talent, but the defensive line is the worst group of them all. A pass rush that ranked 26th in pressure rate (22.1%) and 22nd in sacks (34) has a lot of room for improvement.

Enter DeMarcus Lawrence. He’s the caliber of talent who makes life easier for his teammates on the defensive line and eats up blocks so the linebackers behind him can make plays. Durability is a concern, but it’s also the only reason he’s available. If the Seahawks want to prove to Russell Wilson that they are serious about competing in 2022, landing a top-end pass rusher and making another NFC contender worse will go a long way.