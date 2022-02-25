DeMarcus Cousins officially signs with Nuggets for rest of season

Feb 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) reacts during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets and center DeMarcus Cousins agreed Friday to a contract that will keep Cousins in town for the remainder of the season.

Denver (34-25) is in sixth place in the Western Conference entering Friday’s action and will add Cousins as it makes a push in the final two months of the regular season. The Nuggets’ next game is Saturday at home against the Sacramento Kings, the team that drafted Cousins with the fifth overall pick in 2010.

Cousins, 31, became a free agent after his third and final 10-day deal with the Nuggets ended last Saturday. The four-time All-Star was ineligible for another with the Nuggets unless it were a hardship contract, requiring another player on the roster to go into health and safety protocol.

Cousins started the season without a team but signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in November. He played in 17 games (five starts) for the Bucks, averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks released him on Jan. 6. He inked his first 10-day deal with Denver on Jan. 21.

In eight appearances with the Nuggets, Cousins is averaging 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes played per game.

–Field Level Media