DeMar DeRozan puts up 36 as Bulls edge Bucks

DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points and the duo of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic each poured in 18 as the Bulls beat the Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday, earning Chicago its first regular-season win in Milwaukee since 2017.

The Bulls set a season high for made 3-pointers, going 18-for-42 from beyond the arc. They hit three consecutive 3-pointers to erase a three-point deficit and take a 115-109 lead with 20.6 seconds left, with two of those treys coming from Coby White.

White finished with 14 points while Javonte Green and Patrick Williams each scored 11. DeRozan led the team with eight assists and grabbed four rebounds as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks, finishing with 36 points on 15-for-27 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing seven assists. He scored all but eight of his points in the second half.

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez led both sides in first-half scoring with 16 points and finished with 20. Jrue Holiday put forth 14 points and 11 assists, and Grayson Allen scored 13.

The Bucks gained a one-point lead going into halftime thanks to a buzzer-beating 15-foot floater from Holiday. Chicago got 13 points apiece from DeRozan and LaVine in the half, and the Bulls were 12-for-23 on 3-point attempts before the break.

Chicago took the lead by going on a 14-4 run toward the end of the third quarter, doing all of that as Antetokounmpo was on the bench with four fouls. The Bulls ended the quarter up 90-83, having blocked six Bucks shots in the period.

Milwaukee went on an 9-0 run early on in the fourth quarter with Antetokounmpo back in, and the superstar eventually gave Milwaukee the lead back 97-95 with 7:23 to go.

It was a back-and-forth affair with 21 total lead changes and 10 ties in front of a crowd in Milwaukee that included plenty of Bulls fans who made the short trip.

