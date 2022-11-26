Deivon Smith helps Georgia Tech cruise past North Alabama

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Deivon Smith recorded 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in a balanced scoring effort as host Georgia Tech trounced North Alabama 80-61 on Saturday in nonconference play at Atlanta.

Along with Smith, Dallan “Deebo” Coleman tallied 14 points, Jalon Moore recorded 13 points and eight rebounds for Georgia Tech. Miles Kelly and Lance Terry added 12 points apiece as the Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0 at home.

Georgia Tech (4-2) capitalized on a 6-0 run, highlighted by a dunk by Ja’von Franklin, to close the contest in convincing fashion before pulling the main rotational pieces out of the game. The Yellow Jackets held a lead as large as 25 points in the second half.

North Alabama’s leading scorer Daniel Ortiz, who averaged 18 points per game entering Saturday, was held scoreless and played 15 minutes. The Lions (4-3) were led by Bryson Dawkins with 12 points. Daniel Braster neared a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds and KJ Johnson added 10 points.

North Alabama went on a run in which it made 7 of 9 field goals to cut the deficit down to 14 points, but the deficit never got any closer.

Georgia Tech prides itself on its defensive intensity, and uses points-per-possession as a marker to judge how it performs. Head coach Josh Pastner said the Yellow Jackets’ goal is to hold opponents to an average of under .90 points per possession. North Alabama averaged 0.884 points per possession.

Georgia Tech, after trailing in the first half by double digits in its last two games, jumped out to a big lead over the Lions and never relinquished it. North Alabama was held to 33.3 percent shooting at the intermission and finished at 41.9 percent.

The Yellow Jackets shot 59.6 percent from the field.

In the first half, Georgia Tech assisted on 10 of its 18 field goals.

Lance Terry hit two 3-pointers in the first half to account for eight of his 12 points. Moore contributed in multiple facets with six points and six rebounds before halftime.

Georgia Tech’s lead got to as large as 22 points in the first half after an 11-0 run.

–Field Level Media