degster to sub for OG’s mantuu at BLAST Premier Spring Final

Credit: BLAST

OG announced Monday that Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov will fill in for the ailing Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski at the BLAST Premier Spring Finals this week in Lisbon, Portugal.

The team said mantuu, 24, of Poland, fell ill at last week’s Global Esports Tour Dubai event, where OG placed third.

Previously with Team Spirit, degster became a free agent on June 11. The 20-year-old Russian AWPer played with ESPADA before joining Team Spirit in early 2021.

Action at the $425,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event in Lisbon begins on Wednesday. OG opens Group B play against Natus Vincere.

In addition to degster, the active OG roster includes Shahar “flameZ” Shushan, Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic, Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar and Maciej “F1KU” Miklas. Casper “ruggah” Due is the head coach.

–Field Level Media