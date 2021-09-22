Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres agree to 3-year, $18M contract

May 6, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) handles the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres agreed on a three-year, $18 million deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Dahlin, 21, scored 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 56 games last season — his third with the Sabres.

Buffalo selected the Sweden native with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. He was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2018-19, when he led rookie defensemen with 44 points.

In his first two seasons, Dahlin had 84 points before turning 20 — second most in NHL history behind Phil Housley.

Housley also did it with the Sabres, his first stop in a long Hall of Fame career.

Dahlin has played in 197 games in his career, tallying 107 points (18 goals, 89 assists).

The Sabres will hold their first training camp practice on Thursday. They open the season at home Oct. 14 against the Montreal Canadiens.

–Field Level Media