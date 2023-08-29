Deep Phillies’ lineup aims to extend hot streak vs. Angels

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies, who are enhancing their playoff chances with a hot homestand, will look for another victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Phillies defeated the Angels 6-4 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series for their fourth consecutive win. Philadelphia improved to 6-1 on a nine-game homestand.

Trea Turner homered twice and drove in three runs and Bryce Harper added a two-run home run for the Phillies. Turner connected for his 14th career multi-homer game and extended his home hitting streak to 17 games.

“The lineup is so deep,” Turner said in a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “One through nine can hurt you.”

Philadelphia managed only seven hits but added six walks.

“We put good at-bats together,” Turner said. “We kept hitting the ball hard.”

Especially Turner, who now has three multi-homer games this season despite a tough start after signing an 11-year, $300 million deal.

“He’s been swinging the bat great like he has in the past,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

The Phillies will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (7-8, 3.69 ERA) on Tuesday.

In Lorenzen’s latest start, against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, he allowed eight hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

“He was not quite as sharp, missed some spots, wasn’t getting ahead like he normally does and finishes innings,” Thomson said after that outing. “It’s those types of things right now, but he’ll find it.”

In two starts since throwing a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 9, Lorenzen has yielded 11 runs, 10 earned, on 16 hits in nine innings.

Lorenzen is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in five career games against the Angels. His lone start against Los Angeles came in his final outing for the Detroit Tigers this year before he was dealt to the Phillies. He tossed five innings of three-run ball in a 6-0 loss on July 27.

The Angels will look to avoid a third straight defeat on Tuesday.

In the latest loss, Brandon Drury led the team with three singles and two RBIs. Luis Rengifo and Mickey Moniak each had three hits and an RBI.

Moniak, selected by Philadelphia with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, also made a stellar catch against the center field fence. The 25-year-old California native scuffled badly in his brief tenure with the Phillies from 2020-22, but he looks comfortable with the Angels.

Moniak is batting .284 with a .313 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage this year.

“I think he was anxious to come back to somewhere he played,” Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said. “He played a heck of a game. Happy for him.”

The Angels went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners on base.

“We left too many out there,” Nevin said.

Tyler Anderson (5-5, 5.35 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Angels on Tuesday. In the left-hander’s latest outing, against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, he gave up three hits and four runs, one earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

Anderson is 2-1 with a 4.66 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies.

–Field Level Media