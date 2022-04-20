Deebo Samuel sends cryptic tweet after report star wide receiver requested a trade

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been in the news a whole lot recently. That was takent to a whole new level on Wednesday with multiple reports indicating that the Pro Bowler had requested a trade from the team.

Hours after said report, Samuel took to social media with a cryptic tweet calling out the reporters.

Reporters jobs is to make stories only people know the truth about situation is 49ers @ToryDandy and deebo Samuel 🙏🏾. — Deebo (@19problemz) April 20, 2022

We’re not exactly sure what this is supposed to mean. Is Deebo Samuel pushing back against reports that he requested a trade? Is he simply saying that only himself, the 49ers and his agent Tory Dandy know the truth?

Interestingly enough, some further investigation into Samuel’s social media activity shows him liking tweets that from reporters he blasted indicating that the All-Pro had requested a trade.

Darlington’s report also came directly from the mouth of Samuel. Either the wide receiver is saying that the NFL insider is lying or something else is happening behind the scenes.

Deebo Samuel situation takes another turn

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

By now, it’s well known that Samuel is involved in a contract stalemate with the 49ers. Whether that’s at the root of his trade request remains to be seen.

A second-round pick out of South Carolina back in 2019, Samuel morphed into one of the best weapons in the NFL a season ago. He recorded 77 receptions for 1,405 yards while adding 365 rushing yards and a total of 14 touchdowns.

At issue here is Samuel’s status as one of the most underpaid players in the entire National Football League.

Deebo Samuel contract: 4 years, $7.25 million; $3.99 million salary in 2022

Given how the wide receiver market has played out with both Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill receiving record extensions, it’s not a surprise that Samuel is unhappy with his contract.

Slated to become a free agent following the 2022 season, it’s going to be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out moving forward. For now, Samuel’s cryptic tweet does nothing but create more confusion.

