Deebo Samuel trolls Jalen Ramsey, adding to NFC West rivalry

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and his counterpart with the Los Angeles Rams, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, might be involved in the next great NFL feud.

Let’s set the scene. During monday night’s home outing against the defending champion Rams, Samuel broke off what might have been the best catch-and-run of the young NFL season. In the process, he broke free of an ugly tackle attempt from Ramsey. It was somewhat embarrassing for the All-Pro cornerback.

After San Francisco’s dominating 24-9 win, Samuel put Ramsey on blast during his post-game press conference.

“Yeah I don’t know what he was doing out there. I went right by him. He was just backpedaling, I was like ‘what is going on?’” Deebo Samuel on Jalen Ramsey attempting to tackle him in the open field

Samuel finished the game with six receptions for 115 yards while putting up a highlight-reel play against Ramsey. Apparently, he was feeling so good about this performance that the All-Pro opted to troll Ramsey one day later on Instagram.

Deebo Samuel reposted this on his IG after last night’s game 😳pic.twitter.com/B5C6z48IWd — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 4, 2022

The NFL of petty is fully upon us with Samuel playing the star role. However, this is nowhere near the end of what promises to be a long-term rivalry between the two stars in the NFC West.

Deebo Samuel and Jalen Ramsey will face off again later this month

San Francisco has won seven consecutive regular-season games against the Rams. It did fall to Los Angeles in Southern California in the NFC Championship Game last January. Hence, the video Samuel opted to share.

These two bitter NFC West rivals will go up against one another again on Oct. 30 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It’s a major backdrop as 49ers fans took over the stadium in both matchups a season ago, the conference championship included.

Always understanding of what’s happening on social media, Ramsey seemingly responded to Samuel on Twitter following the wide receiver’s IG post.

Amnesia? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 4, 2022

Over the course of his past four games against the Rams, Samuel has caught 19 passes for 379 yards while adding 109 yards on the ground and five total touchdowns.

Ramsey will do his best to counteract that as one of the game’s best corners come Oct. 30. It’s should be a popcorn-worthy time in Los Angeles.