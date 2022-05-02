DeAndre Hopkins’ ban shifts Cardinals’ futures

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s six-game suspension of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins led several sportsbooks to shift their futures odds for the Arizona Cardinals.

DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet and WynnBet told Field Level Media that the news did not impact the Cardinals’ Super Bowl odds. However, several sportsbooks did shift other futures markets.

Arizona moved from +1200 to win the NFC to +1500 at DraftKings and from +1200 to +1400 at PointsBet, where the Cardinals’ NFC West odds also lengthened from +325 to +340.

They remained +2500 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings, PointsBet and WynnBet and +2700 at FanDuel.

The news also brought some clarity to the reason behind Arizona swinging one of the biggest trades during the first round of the draft, sending the No. 23 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Marquise Brown.

With Christian Kirk signing with Jacksonville in free agency, the Cardinals’ top wide receivers are now Brown, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore, until Hopkins returns.

“DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active roster following the team’s sixth regular-season game.”

Hopkins is coming off the lowest-producing season of his career with only 42 receptions for 574 yards last season – his second in Arizona since being acquired from Houston. He did miss the final four regular-season games as well as the Cardinals’ playoff loss due to a knee injury.

Hopkins signed a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals on Sept. 8, 2020. He carries a cap hit of $17.95 million in 2022 with a dead cap value of $33.8 million, per Spotrac.

Hopkins has 789 catches for 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns in 136 career games (all starts) with the Cardinals and the Texans (2013-19), who drafted him 27th overall in 2019.

–Field Level Media