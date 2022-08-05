Dean Kremer, 2 relievers spin 1-0 shutout for Orioles

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Kremer threw 6 1/3 shutout innings to help set the tone as the Baltimore Orioles edged the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 to open a three-game interleague series Friday night.

The Orioles scored in the sixth inning on Ramon Urias’ ground single to left with one out. Anthony Santander, who led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a groundout, scored the game’s only run in a matchup of two teams entering the night on three-game winning streaks.

Kremer (4-3), who halted a personal two-game losing streak, gave up four hits without a walk while striking out two.

Cionel Perez and Felix Bautista completed the combined six-hitter for the Orioles.

It was the first tight late-game test for the back end of Baltimore’s bullpen since it lost closer Jorge Lopez in a trade earlier in the week.

In the ninth, Ben Gamel singled with one out and Ke’Bryan Hayes followed with a walk to put two runners on base before Bautista notched the last two outs with strikeouts of Oneil Cruz and Kevin Newman. It was Bautista’s fourth save.

The Pirates wasted a strong outing from Mitch Keller (3-8), who lasted six innings and surrendered just one run on eight hits and one walk.

The game began following a rain delay of close to two hours.

The Pirates had a good scoring chance in the seventh when Hayes doubled with one out. He was the last batter that Kremer faced. Perez entered and notched a strikeout and a groundout to thwart the threat.

Before Hayes had Pittsburgh’s only extra-base hit, Kremer had retired 14 consecutive batters.

The Orioles had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth inning but failed to extend their lead.

Rookie Terrin Vavra provided three of Baltimore’s 10 hits. Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins both had two hits for the Orioles.

The batters for the teams combined to strike out only nine times.

–Field Level Media