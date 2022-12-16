De’Aaron Fox stars as Kings slide past Pistons

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and nine assists as the visiting Sacramento Kings defeated the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night.

Domantas Sabonis supplied 23 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Keegan Murray contributed 20 points and Harrison Barnes tossed in 19 with seven rebounds.

The Kings finished off a six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 22 points. Jalen Duren had 15 points and 14 rebounds and Saddiq Bey scored 14 points off the bench.

Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart added 13 points apiece and Killian Hayes chipped in 11.

Kevin Huerter had 13 points, Malik Monk added 11 with six assists and Terence Davis chipped in 10 for Sacramento, which shot 52.4 percent from the field and had 30 assists on 43 field goals. The

Pistons shot 45.9 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle 46-33.

The Pistons finished the second quarter on a 10-2 run and led 63-55 at halftime.

Bogdanovic led the way with 13 points and Duren grabbed 10 rebounds, half at the offensive end. Murray, Sabonis and Fox had 10 points apiece for the Kings. Neither team held a lead of more than eight points.

Sacramento quickly turned things around in the third quarter. The Kings opened the half with a 17-2 run, with Murray scoring their first eight points. Sabonis contributed four of those points and Barnes capped it off with a 3-pointer.

Huerter knocked down a 3-pointer midway through the quarter to give his team an 83-71 lead. The Pistons cut their deficit to five later in the quarter and Sacramento carried a 93-86 lead into the fourth.

A 6-0 spurt early in the quarter pulled Detroit within three points. That was as close as it got during the quarter. A Barnes 3-pointer and layup in a 15-second span midway through the quarter gave the Kings a 111-100 lead.

Sabonis made a layup with 4:31 remaining for a 13-point advantage. Fox punctuated Sacramento’s victory on a dunk with two minutes to go.

