Dawon Dorsey rushes for 4 TDs as No. 3 Calvert Hall blows out Riverdale Baptist

Playing in a steady rain Thursday night, No. 3 Calvert Hall College turned to its running game, specifically junior running back Dawon Dorsey, who exploited visiting Riverdale Baptist School from Prince George’s County for four touchdown runs in a 42-0 rout at Russo Stadium in Towson.

A shanked punt gave Calvert Hall a 1st-and-goal from the Riverdale Baptist 10, for its first possession of the game. Dorsey took the handoff on the Cardinals’ initial snap from scrimmage and powered into the end zone as the Cardinals took a 7-0 lead.

Dorsey added a 5-yard TD run later in the first quarter and junior Connor Anderson scored on a 7-yard rush, extending Calvert Hall’s lead to 21-0 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Dorsey scored his third and fourth touchdowns of the evening. First, he took it over from 1-yard out, before scoring on a 24-yard run, stretching the Cardinals lead to 35-0. On the 24-yard score, Dorsey burst up the middle absorbed a big hit around the 15, and bounced outside to complete the run down the right sideline.

Dorsey finished with 83 yards on 11 carries in one-half of work. With the 35-point lead, the second half began under a running clock, but the Cardinals were able to add one more score, as junior Duncan Kammar scored on a 25-yard run midway through the fourth.

Kammar had 54 yards on seven carries while Anderson finished with 45 yards on six touches. The Cardinals finished with 239 yards.

The Hall defense allowed just 48 yards Thursday, posting its first shutout since a 34-0 decision over Gilman School in 2019. Junior defensive linemen Corey Broome recorded two sacks, Pat O’Keefe had a sack and senior defensive back Tim Downs intercepted a pass.

Calvert Hall hosts Northeast in a non-league contest next Friday.

NO. 3 CALVERT HALL 42, RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 0

Riverdale Baptist 0 0 0 0 — 0

Calvert Hall College 21 14 0 7 — 42

First-quarter

CH-Dawon Dorsey 10 run (Andrew Petrino kick)

CH-Dorsey 7 run (Petrino kick)

CH-Connor Anderson 7 run (Petrino kick)

Second-quarter

CH-Dorsey 1 run (Petrino kick)

CH-Dorsey 24 run (Petrino kick)

Fourth-quarter

CH-Duncan Kammar 24 run (Petrino kick)