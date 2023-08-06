Davis Schneider, Blue Jays crush Red Sox for series sweep

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Schneider had four hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs Sunday to help the visiting Toronto Blue Jays complete a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 13-1.

Schneider homered with Whit Merrifield on base to give Toronto a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning. He also singled in the first, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth, had an RBI single in the seventh and singled in the ninth.

Schneider homered in his first major league at-bat during Toronto’s 7-3 victory over Boston on Friday. He was called up from Triple-A Buffalo before Friday’s game.

Brandon Belt, George Springer, Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who scored four runs in the third, two in the fourth, five in the fifth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth. Chapman had three RBIs and Kiermaier drove in two.

Triston Casas hit his 17th home run of the season for Boston, which has lost four games in a row and seven of its last eight. Casas cut Toronto’s lead to 6-1 by hitting a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt (11-6) surrendered seven hits in seven innings to earn the win. He struck out six and walked three. Chris Murphy (1-1) took the loss for allowing six runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

The Blue Jays broke a scoreless tie by scoring four runs on five hits in the top of the third. Chapman’s double drove in Belt and Springer to put Toronto up 2-0 before Cavan Biggio’s double scored Chapman, and Kiermaier’s single scored Biggio.

In addition to Schneider being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Toronto’s five-run fifth featured an RBI single by Kiermaier, a Merrifield groundout that scored Alejandro Kirk, a sacrifice fly by Springer and an RBI single from Chapman.

Kiermaier left the game after he cut his elbow making a catch in center field in the sixth. Daulton Varsho replaced Kiermaier and capped the scoring with an RBI triple in the eighth.

–Field Level Media