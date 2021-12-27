David Quinn named new coach of U.S. Olympic team

Mar 9, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers head coach David Quinn (left) talks to his team during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When the NHL pulled out of the Beijing Olympics due to COVID-19 outbreaks interrupting its league schedule, players weren’t the only ones affected.

USA Hockey on Monday named David Quinn the new head coach of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team and John Vanbiesbrouck the new general manager.

Quinn, 55, is not employed in the NHL this year. He spent three seasons as coach of the New York Rangers before being fired at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Prior to that, he coached Boston University.

Quinn was already involved in Olympic preparations as an assistant coach on the original staff. Before the NHL and NHL Players’ Association chose to withdraw, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was slated to be the Americans’ head coach.

Now Sullivan, Penguins assistant Todd Reirden and Nashville Predators coach John Hynes will be unavailable to work on the staff in Beijing.

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was the original choice for Team USA’s GM. Vanbiesbrouck was elevated from his previous role of assistant executive director of hockey operations for the Olympic team; he also oversees the U.S. National Junior Team.

“John and David have been involved in our 2022 Olympic process and are well-positioned to transition into their new roles,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said in a statement. “With the NHL deciding not to participate in the Olympics, we’re fortunate to have the significant experience they bring in helping form and guide our men’s Olympic team.”

The 25-player Olympic roster of non-NHL players will be revealed in mid-January, according to USA Hockey. The men’s hockey event in Beijing will run Feb. 9-19.

