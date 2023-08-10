David Peralta’s 2-run single lifts Dodgers past Diamondbacks

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

David Peralta laced a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Freddie Freeman had two hits and has recorded multiple hits in nine of the past 12 games. Jason Heyward also had two hits as Los Angeles won its fourth straight game and eighth in its past nine.

Evan Phillips worked the ninth for his second save in two nights and 16th of the season as the Dodgers swept the two-game series.

Arizona had just four hits as its season-worst losing streak stretched to eight games. The Diamondbacks have dropped 24 of their past 31 contests to fall one game under .500.

Arizona’s Kevin Ginkel retired the first two batters in the top of the eighth before manager Torey Lovullo called on left-hander Kyle Nelson (5-3) to face the left-handed-hitting Freeman. The red-hot Freeman ripped a one-hop double over the fence in right center before Will Smith was intentionally walked and Max Muncy drew a conventional walk to load the bases.

Peralta then drilled a 2-1 fastball into right field to score Freeman and Smith. It was a happy occasion for Peralta, who spent 8 1/2 seasons with the Diamondbacks (2014-22) before being traded during last season.

Arizona’s Merrill Kelly pitched six-plus shutout innings, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out two, before leaving with a right leg cramp.

Wednesday’s outing was Kelly’s fourth since missing a month due to a blood clot in his right calf.

Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller also worked six-plus innings and gave up four hits, four walks and struck out four.

Miller left after Arizona’s Alek Thomas singled and Jose Herrera walked to start the seventh. Caleb Ferguson (6-3) entered and got Geraldo Perdomo to ground into a double play and then retired Corbin Carroll on an inning-ending grounder.

Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless eighth for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles loaded the bases with one out in the fourth but Kelly induced Peralta to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

