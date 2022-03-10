David Pastrnak’s last-minute goal lifts Bruins past Blackhawks

Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) shoots the puck past Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe (6) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

David Pastrnak’s second goal and third point of the game with 17.2 seconds left in regulation lifted the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Taylor Hall slid the puck from the corner through traffic to set up Pastrnak in the slot for the game-winner. It was the team-leading 33rd goal of the season for Boston’s leading scorer.

The Bruins also got goals from Charlie Coyle and Jack Ahcan as they improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. The second-period tally was the first of Ahcan’s NHL career in his eighth game.

Boston’s Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves to win his seventh consecutive start.

Brandon Hagel scored twice for Chicago, and Alex DeBrincat extended his goal-scoring streak to five games. DeBrincat also had an assist.

In just his third start since returning from injury, Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves for the Blackhawks. Eighteen came in the third period. Chicago lost for the third time in four games.

After Chicago logged the first four shots thanks in part to an early power play, the second Boston shot resulted in a goal 4:12 into the opening period. Coyle followed up Connor Clifton’s drive to the net for a shot, burying a long rebound from the left circle.

DeBrincat tied the game with his team-high 34th goal at 6:41 of the first, finishing Patrick Kane’s cross-ice feed on a four-on-one rush.

The visitors tipped the score in their favor at 2-1. Hagel took advantage of a neutral-zone turnover and scored a backhanded wraparound 4:12 into the second.

Ahcan made a great individual play for his milestone goal to tie the score at 11:57 of the second. On a power play, he forced a turnover and fired home a wrister past Lankinen from the slot.

At 15:23 of the middle frame, Boston connected for a go-ahead goal on a power play with Pastrnak burying Charlie McAvoy’s one-time feed.

Chicago leveled the score at 3-3 at 3:24 of the third. Hagel cleaned up a loose rebound at the top of Swayman’s crease following DeBrincat’s initial shot.

