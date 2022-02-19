David Pastrnak lifts Bruins over Senators in OT

Feb 19, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

David Pastrnak scored 2:42 into overtime to lift the visiting Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Taylor Hall skated around the perimeter before setting up Pastrnak’s one-timer from the top of the left circle. The goal was Pastrnak’s team-leading 25th of the season and snapped a four-game point drought.

Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Brandon Carlo each scored a goal, and Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves for the Bruins, who have won all three meetings against Ottawa this season.

Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle scored a goal while competing in his 100th career NHL game. Defenseman Nick Holden also tallied and Anton Forsberg finished with 30 saves for the Senators, who have lost four of their last six games overall and four straight at home.

Carlo played in the game despite falling on goaltender Linus Ullmark’s skate during Saturday’s morning skate. Carlo required stitches to close the wound on his left wrist.

He looked no worse for wear, however, as he gave Boston a 2-1 lead with 1:06 remaining in the second period.

Carlo alertly backhanded a loose puck past a prone Forsberg following fellow defenseman Mike Reilly’s centering feed. The goal was Carlo’s fourth of the season and first since Jan. 4.

The slim advantage held up until Holden scored from the slot with 3:54 remaining in the third period. The goal was Holden’s fourth of the season and third in February.

Boston opened the scoring 2:37 into the second period after a deft play from DeBrusk.

Jack Studnicka delivered a centering feed for DeBrusk, who saw the puck carom off his skate before backhanding it out of mid-air past Forsberg. The goal was DeBrusk’s eighth of the season and first since Jan. 26.

Ottawa answered just over four minutes later after defenseman Artem Zub’s shot from the point produced a juicy rebound for Stutzle, who scored from the doorstep. Stutzle’s goal was his 10th of the season and second in three games.

–Field Level Media