David Jones, DePaul hand Georgetown 12th straight loss

David Jones notched the first triple-double in DePaul history, tallying 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Blue Demons handed Georgetown its 12th straight defeat, 82-74, Wednesday in Chicago.

DePaul (12-10, 3-9 Big East) trailed by 12 points in the first half before rallying. It was a 49-49 tie with 11:44` left before DePaul went on a 26-0 binge to run away.

Jones made a pair of 3-pointers in the spree and Courvoisier McCauley, who scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half, added two more shots from beyond the arc during the run.

Nick Ongenda scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. And Brandon Johnson added 11 points and eight rebounds as DePaul won its second straight without the Big East’s top scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty, who missed his sixth straight game with an injury.

The Blue Demons struggled early as they missed their first seven 3-point tries. But after that they dropped 9 of 15 shots from distance.

Kaiden Rice scored all 24 of his points from beyond the arc to lead Georgetown (6-16, 0-11). Aminu Mohammed added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

DePaul got off to a rough start, missing 15 of its first 17 shots. Georgetown took advantage, scoring nine straight points, with seven coming from Donald Carey as the Hoyas grabbed a 19-7 lead.

But the Blue Demons answered with a 13-2 run fueled by four baskets by Jones and a 3-pointer by Jalen Terry. The spree earned DePaul a 24-all tie and it remained close for the rest of the half.

It was a 49-49 game when Mohammed scored midway through the second half. But during a span of 7:53 the Hoyas didn’t score and the Blue Demons’ defense fed their offense.

Jones triggered the run as he scored on a driving layup. Then an emphatic block by Yor Anei led to an open 3-pointer in transition by McCauley. When Jones followed with a 3-pointer and McCauley added another, DePaul suddenly had a 60-49 lead.

The Blue Demons eventually stretched it to 26 points as Ongenda capped the run with a pair of buckets.

– Field Level Media