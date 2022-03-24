Dave Roberts: Dodgers ‘are winning the World Series in 2022’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts guaranteed a World Series victory this season during an interview Thursday.

“We are winning the World Series in 2022,” Roberts said on the ‘Dan Patrick Show.’ “We will win the World Series this year … put in on record.”

The question from Patrick was a fill in the blank — “The Dodgers will win the World Series if …”

Roberts began his answer by saying if there is a full season and if playoffs are held, the Dodgers will win it all.

Roberts has a World Series (2020) and three National League pennants (2017, 2018, 2020) on his resume in six seasons as Dodgers manager.

Under Roberts, the Dodgers lost to eventual World Series champion Atlanta in the NLCS in 2021, lost in the Divisional Series to Washington in 2019 and lost in the NLCS to Chicago in 2016, his first season as skipper.

Overall, Roberts is 542-329 in L.A.

