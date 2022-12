Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL rescheduled two Nashville Predators home games that were postponed last week after a broken water main flooded Bridgestone Arena.

The game against the Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for Nov. 26 will take place on Jan. 17.

The contest against the Colorado Avalanche originally slated for Nov. 25 will take place on April 14.

Both rescheduled games will start at 8 p.m. ET.

