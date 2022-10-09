WATCH: Chicago Bears’ Darnell Mooney makes absurd one-handed catch

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are going to need more of this from wide receiver Darnell Mooney if they’re to overcome early-seasons struggles on offense.

With Chicago down 21-3 late in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, Mooney put up potentially the best catch of the season.

It came on a 39-yard pass from Justin Fields and showed Mooney going full Odell Beckham Jr. with a one-handed nab inside the Vikings’ red zone.

Let’s check out the other angle of Darnell Mooney’s absurd circus catch. It is even more impressive than the initial replay. Seriously.

That’s just some crazy stuff right there. It adds another highlight-reel play for a wide receiver thus far on the NFL season. We’ve seen many of them as of late.

Related: Chicago Bears schedule and game-by-game predictions

Chicago Bears hoping for Darnell Mooney break out

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Last season saw Mooney catch 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. It was a breakout performance from the former fifth-round pick out of Tulane.

Unfortunately, Mooney has not been able to find a connection with Fields through the first four games of the 2022 season. During that span, he’s caught a mere eight passes for 121 yards.

As for Fields, he entered Sunday’s action having thrown for a mere 471 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in four starts this season.

Perhaps, this will help ignite Chicago’s horrendous passing game. Then again, it could be a mere fluke. Time will tell on that front.